New Jersey has long been a home for some of the world's most famous innovators -- from Thomas Edison, to David Sarnoff, to Alexander Graham Bell and many more.

74406 74406 74406 How NJ's inventors have powered innovation through the years New Jersey has long been a home for some of the world's most famous innovators -- from Thomas Edison, to David Sarnoff, to Alexander Graham Bell and many more. disabled 3029054939 true

New Jersey isn’t just the Garden State, it’s the “innovation state”, too. The state has been the place that many inventors have established laboratories, from Thomas Edison, to David Sarnoff, to Alexander Graham Bell and many more.

While New Jersey’s history as an industrial and innovation state goes back to the colonial era, the story picks up in the 1870s with the inventor whose legacy exemplifies New Jersey’s distinction the place for ingenuity.

What was most important was the spirit of teamwork — at times, there were numerous scientists and engineers who worked under inventors that helped create the works that they are most famous for.

The legacy of these innovators lives on today, with several incubator spaces across the state continuing to foster New Jersey’s spirit of invention while also inspiring the next generation of inventors.